Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 8%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 156,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 528,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

