Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

