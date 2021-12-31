Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 69,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

