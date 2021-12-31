Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 43.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,274,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.