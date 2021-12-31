Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.