Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.65. 14,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

