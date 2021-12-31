Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.5% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 332,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

