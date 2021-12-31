Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 3.5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $84.31. 34,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 945,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.