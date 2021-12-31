Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 3.5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $84.31. 34,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 945,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

