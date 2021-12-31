Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.74. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 12,844 shares traded.

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $665.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

