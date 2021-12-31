Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $89,705.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

