SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.29

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.29 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 2,566,260 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.75) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.75) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £642.27 million and a P/E ratio of -25.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.36.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

