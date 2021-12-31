SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 4.5%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.80. 20,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 506,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

