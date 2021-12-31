Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $916.34

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.34 ($12.32) and traded as low as GBX 896.55 ($12.05). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 896.55 ($12.05), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 925.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.34. The firm has a market cap of £94.25 million and a P/E ratio of 83.01.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

