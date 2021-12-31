SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

