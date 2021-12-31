Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,793 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

