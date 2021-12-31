Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

