Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

