Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $480.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

