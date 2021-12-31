Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

