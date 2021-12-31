Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 15,561 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.72.

