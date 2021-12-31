Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

