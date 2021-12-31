SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $652,608.43 and approximately $14,151.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

