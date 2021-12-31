SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

