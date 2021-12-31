SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $524,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

