SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $113.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

