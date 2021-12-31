Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 2.2%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 18,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 18,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.