Splinterlands (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

