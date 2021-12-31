Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 279,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

