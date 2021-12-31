State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,309 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BBIO opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

