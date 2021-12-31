State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,204 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.