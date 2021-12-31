State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 333,240 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.