State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,819 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

