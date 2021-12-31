State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in James River Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

