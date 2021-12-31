State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.57 Million in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

