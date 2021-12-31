State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

