Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,395 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

