Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report sales of $270.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.25 million to $301.74 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 2,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

