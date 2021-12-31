Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Air Products and Chemicals Call Options (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 416% compared to the average volume of 1,033 call options.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,150,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.