Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

XENE opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

