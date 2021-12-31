Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 26,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the average daily volume of 4,543 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 368,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,845,000 after buying an additional 120,875 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

