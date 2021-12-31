Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $438.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

