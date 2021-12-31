Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MDB stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $532.35. 222,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

