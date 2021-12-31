Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$23.34 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

