Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,731,000 after buying an additional 1,101,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.