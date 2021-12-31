Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Down 0.9%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

