Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

