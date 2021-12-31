Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and $1.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.96 or 0.07882915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00073304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,872,892 coins and its circulating supply is 339,188,210 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

