SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Head to Head Contrast

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SuperCom and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SuperCom and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.28%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 1.04 -$7.87 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 58.47 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.20

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

SuperCom beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

