SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $119,911.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $119,911.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.40 or 0.07872178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.53 or 1.00039813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008133 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,585 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.