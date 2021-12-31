Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $30.41

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 1,589 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

