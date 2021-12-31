Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

