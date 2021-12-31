Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
